MC Flow wears the crown

For most queens, coronations are once-in-a-lifetime celebrations, but local hip-hop artist MC Flow wants to keep her special, cannabis-infused party going for as long as she can. The rapper was first crowned “Her Highness” at a show on April 20, 2017. The date choice was anything but coincidental, of course. For the occasion, she invited other performers and entertainers to her High Court. That is, they would deliver cannabis-infused music, fun and comedy while she looked on. Looking back, she says the show was a blast and the response from the crowd was “absolutely great.”

In April, she dived deeper into weed-themed rhymes with Her Highness—an EP completely dedicated to the green stuff. With the Her Highness’ High Court show, she simply found a perfect accessory to her record.

“When I came up with the idea for my EP, I started thinking of ways I could bring that to life,” Flow says. “The best way to do that was to actually have a high court where I sit as queen, and people come and perform for me because, of course, every court needs jesters.”

Riding on the success of that first edition, Flow (real name: Abby Dorsey) is doing it all over again on Saturday, Nov. 17 at The Backdrop in Old Town (2611 Congress St.), with a court that promises to be higher than ever and funnier than before. That MC Flow would dedicate an entire event to her passion for cannabis should not come as a complete surprise. The rapper has been involved in cannabis activism for a while now, and her most recent songs mirror her commitment to weed. Three years ago, the video for one of her tracks, “Pot in My Latkes,” collected half-a-million views on YouTube, catching the attention of pot and potato-pancake lovers alike.

While the show is a mix of comedy and music, Flow says fun is not the only goal, although that certainly helps in getting her message across. Ultimately, she’s trying to educate people about cannabis, while reducing the stigma around it.

“I’m trying to do it in a funny and clever way,” she says.

British-American comedic duo We Are Thomasse and comedian Malie Mason will join in the festivities this year with their own pot-flavored jokes and experiences. As she did last time, MC Flow personally chose the acts that will surround and entertain her. Eventually, she says she hopes to make Her Highness’ High Court a regular occurrence, “maybe even a quarterly event.”