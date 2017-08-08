Megan Liscomb of Soft Lions launches new project

× Expand p.j. sparkles

Megan Liscomb of Soft Lions has started a new solo project called p.j. sparkles. She’s continuing to make music with Soft Lions, and even plans to release new music with the band later this year. However, the new songwriting project, which has more of an atmospheric folk sound to it, came about because of some unexpected changes outside of her music.

“I had a lot of change in my life,” she says. “I got laid off from my full-time job, and ended up doing more part time and freelance work. And I ended up having this free time at weird times when nobody else was around. I found that I like writing by myself. I get up in the morning and make some coffee and write music. It’s probably my best time to do it.”

Liscomb has released one new track so far, titled “Green Apple,” and it sounds much different than that of her other band, as well as previous projects like Boy King. She says that having the extra time to herself gave her an opportunity to try something different.

“It’s fun to explore different styles,” she says. “Soft Lions is something I’m very passionate about. But it’s also good to have something fresh, with a different vibe.”

Liscomb says that she liked how the name p.j. sparkles evokes other bands, specifically PJ Harvey and Sparklehorse. Though that’s secondary to what actually led her to choose the name for the project.

“It was the name of a doll I had when I was a kid,” she says. “My dad played with a bluegrass band when I was younger, and sometimes I would go onstage and sing a couple songs with them. And I’d have that doll with me.

“It was a cool doll.”