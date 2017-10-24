Members of Age of Collapse start new band

× Expand Photo by Daniel Rodriguez Therapy

Members of Age of Collapse have started up a new band called Therapy. Blaine and Sean Slingerland, who play bass and guitar in Age of Collapse, started the band along with drummer Matt Donnert and vocalist Chris McQueen, who recently moved to San Diego from Hawaii and Canada, respectively. Whereas the Slingerlands’ other band is more of a progressive hardcore band, Blaine says that the new project is influenced more by classic d-beat and crust punk sounds from the ‘80s.

“We’ve all been playing in bands for a long time and just wanted to get back to the roots,” he says. “It’s a little more old school, more raw. It feels good, though. Really high energy.”

Therapy’s inaugural performance took place in August at SPACE, and they’ll be performing their second show on Oct. 29 at the Whistle Stop. As far as the name of their band goes, Blaine explains that it’s meant to be taken literally and has a lot to do with confronting issues of mental health.

“We’re heading into elder-statesmen-of-punk age in our lives,” he says. “We’ve all struggled with anxiety or depression. And it doesn’t go away as you get older. So we just thought the name kind of applied to us and a lot of people in the punk scene.”

So far, the band has only written enough songs for a short live set and while they haven’t yet released any recorded music, Blaine says that they’re planning a cassette release in the near future. What’s more, if listeners want more information about the band, they will have to keep their eyes peeled for calendar listings and flyers, as Therapy doesn’t have a social media presence. It’s likely to stay that way.

“I don’t really want to have a Facebook page, to be honest,” Blaine says. “There are so many event invitations being sent out all the time that people tend to just ignore them. At this point it can almost be a detriment to bands.”