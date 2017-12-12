Members of Hours, Bleak Skies collaborate on epic project

× Expand Photo by Xavier Vasquez Possible Man With a Possible Gun

Members of Hours and Bleak Skies have started up a new project titled Possible Man With a Possible Gun. The group came together essentially to write one lengthy composition, which they’ll be debuting Jan. 12 at Bread & Salt Gallery in Barrio Logan. The composition is untitled (the group says its title is whatever date they’re performing it, so “1/12/18” for example), and it’s 30 minutes long. The collaboration came about when the two bands’ common member, drummer Rostam Zafar, went out on tour with Cattle Decapitation. In his absence, other members of Hours and Bleak Skies took the opportunity to work together.

“We thought it would be cool to get together while Ross was out of town,” says keyboardist Carrie Gillespie Feller. “It’s not going to be a full-time band by any means. But it’s something we’ll perform maybe a few times a year.”

Possible Man With a Possible Gun features Feller, bassist Scott Feller and guitarist Joshua Quon (Hours) and cellist Dale Holland and drummer Aaron Queen (switching from his normal role as guitarist) from Bleak Skies. This ambitious, sprawling direction from the new group is something that Scott Feller says he’s wanted to try for several years.

“I’ve always wanted to do bigger, epic, long songs. And I’ve always wanted to have too much instrumenatation, but I know it’s unsustainable,” he says. “We just saw this as an opportunity to do something bigger.”

The piece of music is a wholly composed work, though there are moments where members are given space to improvise a bit. However, it’s something that continuously changes, which gives everyone a chance to showcase a broader range of sounds.

“Because so many of us are multi-instrumentalists, there’s a lot of switching of instruments,” says Scott Feller. “I couldn’t be happier to have all of these people fall into it.”