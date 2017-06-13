Members of Pinback, Cattle Decapitation lampoon Trump on new EP

Back in November, when faced with the reality that the U.S. actually went off the deep end and elected the worst equipped and most ill-intentioned, embarrassing caricature of a president of all time, a lot of musicians got in the protest-song act. Though none were more over-the-top nor as darkly hilarious as Anal Trump. Patterned after joke grindcore act Anal Cunt, whose sole purpose was offending people, Anal Trump takes that band’s comically awful shtick and adds a layer of progressive politics to the proceedings. It’s still offensive, it’s still abrasive and it’s barely music, but it makes its point.

Anal Trump, which comprises Pinback/Goblin Cock’s Rob Crow and Cattle Decapitation’s Travis Ryan, has issued another new minute-long (and 10-track!) set of jokey grindcore chicanery whose title, seen above, is way too long to have to type twice. In fact, many of the EP’s tracks have titles longer than the songs themselves. The longest ones are 10 seconds, with the shortest being three, and all 10 of them feature a combination of explosive grindcore noise and samples of Donald Trump’s voice. It’s obnoxious, but it’s obnoxious in the name of sticking it to an abysmal leader. Some of the songs take aim at misogyny (“Look at you, with your being born a woman/ Asking for it!”), while some are sort of just stupid for the sake of being stupid (“Hey look! Free hat!”). Still, the concept’s novelty hasn’t worn off yet. Sure, Anal Trump is ridiculous, but then again humor is a good antidote for the worst life throws at us.

For that matter, so is action. Lest Anal Trump be seen as mere attention-grabbing novelty (which it is, for the most part), Crow and Ryan have made this latest release a charity fundraiser. One hundred percent of the proceeds of the upcoming vinyl release of this EP will be donated to RAINN, which helps victims of sexual violence. So, sure, we can have a good laugh at some niche grindcore and politics jokes, but the group is putting their money where their mouth is, and that’s nothing to laugh at.