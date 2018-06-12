Members of Wild Wild Wets, Sleeping Ghost announce new band

× Expand Photo by Brandy Bell / Strangers in a Fire COMMANDc

Members of Wild Wild Wets and Sleeping Ghost have announced a new project called COMMANDc. The duo, comprising Mike Turi and Rory Truesdale, will make their debut at the San Diego Freak Out on June 22 at Helmuth Projects. The concert will also feature performances by local bands New Me and Well Well Well, along with French band Juniore. The new collaboration comes as a result of an extended period of collecting some vintage hardware, as well as an urge to move away from the more sample-based material of Turi’s solo project, Dream Joints.

“I wanted to do something hands-on with all the keyboards I’ve been collecting,” says Turi. “I wanted to make some larger, more spacious tracks.”

Truesdale and Turi previously worked together as members of the band The Old In Out, and last year they played a Halloween set as Nico & The Bunnymen, in which they played Echo & the Bunnymen songs in the style of Nico (and the Velvet Undergound) and vice-versa. But in the process of making that project happen, they transitioned over into some new material, which leans heavy on synth-based drones influenced by the likes of krautrock pioneers Neu! and synth-punks Suicide.

“We were doing a project last summer called Nico and the Bunnymen, and we released a six-track album,” he says. “Everything just kind of worked itself out. The songs are each seven to 10 minutes apiece, but they’re pretty minimal. They carry their own weight though.”

Turi says that preparing for the band’s debut show has been a little bit of a challenge, since they’re trying to fit 35 minutes of material into a 30-minute live set. But regardless of figuring out the logistics of it, actually writing the songs came pretty easy to Turi.

“It feels very organic,” he says. “It’s like I had written these songs already.”