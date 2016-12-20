Mike Patton joins Dead Cross

× Expand Mike Patton

Mike Patton has joined Dead Cross, the hardcore/metal supergroup featuring Justin Pearson of The Locust and Retox, Dave Lombardo of Slayer and Mike Crain of Retox. Patton, also of art-metal groups Faith No More and Mr. Bungle, is taking over for outgoing vocalist Gabe Serbian, who left the group in order to be able to spend more time with his family. In a phone interview with CityBeat, Pearson says that the personnel change has been a while in the making, but Patton was at the top of their list.

"It's been awhile, actually," Pearson says. "A year ago we played our first shows. Then Gabe had to cut out, so we had a couple people in mind that we wanted to work with. I think Dave made the initial call to Patton, but The Locust toured with [Patton and Lombardo's former group] Fantomas, so he knows everyone in Dead Cross."

Patton, who's known for having a wide vocal range and a dramatic singing (and screaming) style, will likely bring an entirely new element to the band. Pearson notes that while the songs haven't been re-written, what Patton brings to them essentially makes them entirely new songs.

"It's completely different," he says. "They're both amazing in their own way, but they're completely different singers. Being a vocalist, I can see how it will change the songs dramatically."

Dead Cross are planning to release their debut album on Patton's Ipecac Records in 2017. To date, there's no firm date for release, nor are there any scheduled tour dates, but Pearson notes that'll all fall into place once the record is finished.

"The music was already done, we just gave it to Patton to work on," he says. "I don't have the release date yet. It's been very rushed, but once we have a release date we'll have a better idea of what's next."