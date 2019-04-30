Minority Xplosive throw open-minded, underground parties

× Expand Photo by Jenna Arce DJ Amzel at Minority Xplosive

Two South Bay friends, Daniel Peña and Aaron Sillas, are on a mission to change San Diego’s party culture one underground rave at a time.

“We go out a lot,” Peña says, referring to himself and Sillas. “But we don’t feel like the crowd is representative of us. We like it more eclectic, both in terms of music and people. The type of people I’m seeing out are people with money, both putting on the party and attending it.”

“White men,” Sillas interjects.

Determined to do something about it, they started the roving electronic music party Minority Xplosive (@minorityxplosive on Instagram) in January 2019. Both men agreed that the ethos behind the parties is accessibility and no judgment, two key points they try to inject into every aspect of the project.

To that point, the musical format spans all electronic music genres with no particular emphasis on showcasing only one style. Peña and Sillas also book both local and out-of-town talent. What’s more, they made it a point to book DJ lineups that are, at most, 50 percent male-identifying and prioritize people of color. There’s also a zero-tolerance harassment policy at any Minority Xplosive event.

The raves themselves—which generally top out at $20 for tickets—are built to be inexpensive, with Peña and Sillas DIYing most of the tasks, including planning, marketing, producing, executing and sometimes even DJing in order to keep prices low. The parties are also held exclusively in public locations, hence the need to keep the details hush-hush until the event kicks off around 10 p.m. In an effort to be as good neighbors as they can be, they bought porta-potties so they can adhere to a leave-no-trace policy.

Since January, the duo have held three raves in three different locations throughout the South Bay—the latest was on April 20 in a Chula Vista canyon and they expect the next will be in the beginning of June in a yet-to-be-determined location. Getting to the location for the past party required partiers to hike a mile into the canyon. Even the directions weren’t released to ticket holders until the 9 p.m on the night of the rave. That kept busy roads, nosy neighbors and the police at bay while the party raged on until sunrise.

“We want people to feel freaky,” Sillas says. “For all those people who feel like they can’t go to the club, this is where they can make that connection.”