Mint Field’s new album is mature, gorgeous

Mint Field make pretty music. The Tijuana band seem to permanently exist in the surreal, after-midnight hours when everything is hazy and life seems to slow down and grow quieter. In simple terms, they play “dream pop,” but on their debut full-length, Pasar De Las Luces, it feels more like fading-consciousness pop.

Everything on Pasar De Las Luces moves slowly and gracefully, allowing every movement and subtle change in the band’s songs to have their moment. There’s some clear precedent for the sounds on the album, such as shoegaze heroes Slowdive or dream-pop/darkwave pioneers Cocteau Twins (much like Elizabeth Fraser, Estrella Sanchez’s vocals often don’t include real words). But Mint Field take those influences and update them, sometimes letting them breathe and unfold into spacious epics like “Ciudad Satélite,” and sometimes infusing them with traces of krautrock and post-punk as is the case with the sinister groove of “Quiero Otoño de Nuevo.” Every track on the album stays true to the band’s clearly defined aesthetic, which is always clouded in various layers of intoxicating effects. But what they do underneath those layers is where things get interesting.

× <a href="http://mintfieldil.bandcamp.com/album/pasar-de-las-luces">Pasar de las Luces by Mint Field</a>

There’s a lot of room for growth here, though it’s a strong showing for a band that’s still quite young. Sanchez is only 21, in fact, and was a professional bowler before starting the band, which is the kind of bio that’s far more interesting than most of us could ever hope to have. But their youth is by no means indicative of a lack of maturity or sophistication. Everything on the album sounds stunning, and often tugs at the heartstrings, like the gorgeous “Para Gali,” which was written about the death of a beloved pet. Now if you’ll excuse me, I think I have something in my eye…