Monochromacy’s new album showcases a more concise darkness

A good live show isn’t everything. There are plenty of bands who, for all their great recordings, just somehow can’t pull it together to make their live show just as strong. More often than not though, the reverse is true: A great live band simply can’t recapture that energy in the studio, and that’s fairly easy to understand. It’s even more rare that an artist can not only pull off a great live show and studio recording, but make them two entirely different experiences altogether.

Esteban Flores, aka Monochromacy, is one artist that’s able to do just that. In a live setting, Flores is often a stoic and solitary figure, able to create supernatural sounds from the gentlest touch of his guitar. The experience is less about how animated he is and more about the sheer magnitude of the sound he creates; hearing his powerful drones in a church remains one of my favorite recent live experiences. His albums are certainly connected to his performances, but the experience is often much different. Living Posture, his latest full-length, runs the gamut from gentle ambient textures to horrific, distorted screeches. It’s as much a meditative piece of music as it is a terrifying one.

Picking up where 2016’s Live Isolated left off, Living Posture finds Flores becoming more eclectic with his soundscapes, as well as trimming down their running time. On previous recordings, he’d often stretch a composition out for the length of an entire side of vinyl. Here, however, he lets ideas run their course in a more concise fashion. The chilling “Ultima Voz” comprises only a few slow vocal loops and some percussion, and runs just a bit under three minutes long. And “Transmigration” is among his gentlest recordings, not to mention one of his spookiest.

When Monochromacy does extend toward the 10-minute mark, like on “Animus,” Flores takes the opportunity to encompass a broader spectrum of sound, from dense ambient waves to blood-curdling screams. On record, it’s a powerful listen, but to experience it live no doubt would be to confront sheer terror.