Montalban Quintet’s new album blends wide range of sounds

It’s a natural reaction to look at Montalban Quintet’s personnel and think of it as a local indie rock supergroup. The band features Chris Prescott (No Knife, Pinback), Kenseth Thibideau (Sleeping People) and Nathan Hubbard (Translation Has Failed, Parker Meridien), all of whom are musicians that have consistently been keeping San Diego’s music scene flowing with new and interesting ideas.

But Montalban Quintet’s sonic approach has little to do with rock. Rather, it’s a primarily instrumental-based outfit that creates soundscapes influenced by jazz, post-rock and film scores by the likes of Ennio Morricone. Their music is more about crafting a rich atmosphere than rocking out, and as such their long-awaited new LP Under the River finds them delivering a spectacular set of instrumentals with gorgeous arrangements.

The album’s opening title track has a psychedelic streak running through it, with a one-note Farfisa organ drone pulsing beneath a bright horn section melody and hypnotic textures of vibraphone. There’s a mesmerizing noir sound to “Burn and Boil,” a sort of dark-jazz approach that would sound best played late at night, or perhaps accompanying the works of David Lynch. And on “Dank,” Montalban Quintet even find the funk, hitting a badass groove driven by both horns and guitar, easily one of the coolest sounding tracks on an album that out-cools most things I’ve heard this year.

Still, there are no hard and fast rules about Montalban Quintet’s approach. Though they’re generally an instrumental group, that doesn’t mean there aren’t vocals. Julie Kitterman provides lead vocal on “Kisses,” and there’s a subtle vocal track in the mix of “Tahoe” that features the voice of the late Terrin Durfey, Prescott’s former bandmate in The Jade Shader. It’s a touching tribute to a musician who left his mark on local music, but it also ties back to the idea of how many connections there are to other bands that have come and gone in San Diego. At various points throughout the record, it’s not hard to find sonic similarities to local bands such as Tristeza, Black Heart Procession or The Album Leaf, for instance. But Montalban Quintet are ultimately doing something unique, and on Under the River, it sounds incredible.