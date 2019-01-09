Mossy Nissan jingle gets new voice

× Expand Photo by Jasmine Fitzwilliam / @letsfrolictogether Erika Davies

It just might be the most iconic local jingle in San Diego history and while it was created to sell cars, its hard to find a local who can’t recite or even sing it from memory.

“I’m excited that I get to do a different version of it and was surprised they allowed it,” says local jazz vocalist Erika Davies. “The original version is cool, even though it’s sort of dated. Mine is definitely not the typical kind of jingle you’d hear on the radio.”

Davies recently won “The Voice of Mossy Nissan” contest, where musicians could submit their own version of the dealership’s signature jingle in hopes of winning $1,500 and their version of the jingle appearing in a Mossy ad for one month. Mossy Nissan also donated $2,000 to the organization or charity of the winner’s choice.

After the preliminary rounds of the contest, which were held from September to November, four finalists were chosen (Davies, Taylor Waits, Stephen Ray and Steffy Abayan) by two judges. The contestants were then tasked to garner social media votes from their friends and the public.

“Obviously I had to reach out to a lot of people and ask them to vote, which I’m not always comfortable with,” says Davies, who admits she didn’t expect to win and donated the charitable $2,000 to the San Diego Music Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides musical equipment to local schools. “I definitely thought, ‘wow, these people actually care and took a second to vote.’ That was uplifting.”

Davies says she knew who had won at the end of online voting, which made the in-person announcement at a Mossy Nissan dealership a little awkward.

“They had us all meet together for the final announcement, but I kind of knew already who won, so it was kind of awkward,” says Davies, whose version of the jingle will be recorded in a studio this month. “Some of us were meeting for the first time and some were cool, and some were kind of stand-offish.”