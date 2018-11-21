Music scene pays tribute to Lou Curtiss

The best we can hope for at the end of our lives is that we touched enough people to be remembered. And perhaps, that we will die peacefully in our sleep. Lou Curtiss did both. San Diego’s “king of vinyl” and music archivist passed away back in July, but hundreds of well-wishers, friends and admirers showed up at the Royal Palace Banquet Hall in El Cajon this past Sunday to pay their respects. Most of those respects came in the form that Curtiss would have surely appreciated: music.

“And if you know any part of this, it’ll be a miracle,” said Robert Dixon before performing a rendition of Harry Smith’s “Fishing Blues.”

In many ways, that quote was well in line with all that Curtiss lived for. While Curtiss was probably best known for being the owner of Folk Arts Rare Records for over 47 years, he was so much more. He was also a writer, researcher, archivist and musicologist who devoted his life to preserving and documenting music that may have otherwise been lost to history. Institutions such as the Smithsonian and the Library of Congress may get the credit for the preservation of vintage American music, but behind those institutions are people like Curtiss. With help from his wife Virginia and a dedicated group of volunteers, Curtiss made sure these important historical recordings would be organized and archived so that future generations could hear them.

His impact on local musicians cannot be overstated, having been a mentor to the likes of Tom Waits, Jack Tempchin and Gregory Page. [For everyone reading this, I highly recommend also reading George Varga’s amazing obituary on the Union-Tribune website].

While many of the hundreds of attendees on Sunday perused the tables of photos and memorabilia, most were content to sit and listen to tributes coming from the stage. Early on there was a rather touching sing-along of the folk standard “Keep on the Sunny Side” by Lara Hardin, which set the mood for the rest of the evening. Later, Steve Thorn, a writer for the San Diego Troubadour, summed up the spirit of the night with Curtiss’ own words.

“Somebody needs to,” Thorn said. “That was one of Lou’s favorite things to say, ‘somebody needs to.’”

We still need it. And with help from those who loved and admired him the most, Curtiss’ important work will continue well into the future.