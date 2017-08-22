Musicians respond to Charlottesville

× Expand Stevie Harris

San Diego artists are speaking out in the aftermath of the Charlottesville, Virginia white supremacist rally, which resulted in the death of activist Heather Heyer and the injuries of many others. A handful of musicians have released songs or other projects in response to the tragic event, and others have more planned for later this year.

The Henning Taylor Project, a folk rock duo from South Park, released a new song titled “I Can’t Believe.” In a post on the band’s Facebook page, they dedicated the song to the victims of the attack in Charlottesville, and added, “This is a song about choice. We must all choose to become a better nation.”

As for the song itself, it climaxes in a chorus of “I can’t believe what you believe in,” in reference to the hateful displays.

Soul singer/songwriter Stevie Harris, former frontman of local funk favorites The Styletones and recent transplant to South Carolina, also released a song in response to the tragedy and hateful display at the Charlottesville rally. His song is simply titled “Charlottesville,” and it’s a bluesy, funky statement of defiance against hate, with a call to arms for people to stand up against it: “Slay the dragon, stop it in its tracks/When he breathes his fire across the land, the village must fight it back.”

Alfred Howard, member and songwriter of the Redwoods Music collective (The Midnight Pine, The Heavy Guilt, Birdy Bardot) didn’t release a song but a poem last week, titled “Not My President,” in the form of a video. It finds Howard taking on Donald Trump after his shameful equivocation of Nazis and white supremacists with anti-fascist protestors, and his implicit endorsement of their beliefs. Howard begins the poem by stating, “There’s no precedent for this president, but this is not my president.” Ultimately, however, he transitions from frustration toward a statement of unity and understanding: “hatred takes such energy, but love comes easier to me.”

And artist/composer Marcelo Radulovich, under his League of Assholes moniker, has announced the follow-up to his protest-oriented anti-Trump release IN OGRE ATE from earlier this year, titled IM PEACH. It appears to be a work in progress, but Radulovich says, via Facebook, “may it all help in some way towards an impeachment of the ogre!”