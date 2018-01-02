My music-related resolutions for 2018

× Expand Photo by Hugo Olvera xHendrix

Last year I made a set of New Year’s resolutions for the local music scene, some of which never really came to pass (see: cover bands). I also realize that it’s just as much my own responsibility to improve my own habits or outlook for the coming year, so with that in mind, I have set my own goals for the coming year as a critic and consumer of local music.

Step Outside My Comfort Zone: San Diego’s music scene caters first and foremost to indie rock bands, and that’s fine. And while that’s not where my interests end (or necessarily begin), I recognize that I don’t always get around to hearing artists from as many genres as I’d like to. So my goal for the coming year is to check out some sounds I might be overlooking. It has come to my attention I missed a lot of funk this year.

Listen Beyond the Border: San Diego is a unique city in that it borders an even bigger international hub with a character of its own. Tijuana (and by extension most of northern Baja) has seen a lot of incredible cultural growth over the past decade or so, and that includes a hell of a lot of great music. I’ve recently discovered some new favorites such as psychedelic hardcore group xHendrix, sludge metal duo Owain and the politically-charged post-punk group Miscegenation and More (which includes members from both sides of the border), and I’m looking forward to digging deeper.

Give More Bands a Second Chance: Sometimes I see a band and it seems like they don’t quite have their sound figured out yet or, for that matter, their live show. It takes time. And I get impatient. But in 2018 I resolve to give more artists a second chance to impress me. I’ve been caught by surprise before.

See More Shows in 2018: I saw a lot of live music in 2017, but I can always see more.