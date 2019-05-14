Nakatani Gong Orchestra makes a helluva noise

× Expand Photo by Erika Nakatani Nakatani Gong Orchestra

Tatsuya Nakatani has become something of a legend among fans of noise music in San Diego. A percussionist and sound artist from Osaka, Japan, he plays with gongs, drum toms and other percussion instruments. The result is vast waves of sound with incredible physicality.

“Tatsuya is breathing heavy and covered in sweat by the time he finishes his set,” says Esteban Flores of local drone metal project Monochromacy. “Maybe it’s because I have a background in labor jobs, but I have a special admiration for anyone who utilizes labor and physicality to make such huge, beautiful music.”

Nakatani—who’s lived in the U.S. since 1994—has played in San Diego multiple times, and he’s coming back to play at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave.) on Sunday, May 19. He performed solo at his previous shows, but this time he’ll be using the help of a 14-member ensemble of San Diego artists assembled just for the occasion. Performing as the Nakatani Gong Orchestra, they’ll use bows to summon harmonics and drone tones from giant gongs.

“You can feel the vibrations, which is the amazing part,” Nakatani tells CityBeat, speaking by phone from his tour van in Washington state. “These harmonies and vibrations, they twist and they hit each other and they fill up the room.”

Nakatani travels with his wife across the country, using local talent in different cities to assemble a new version of his gong orchestra for each performance. Inspired by avant-garde composers like John Cage and Harry Partch, he takes on the role of a kind of guru, hosting a three-hour workshop where he teaches the ways of the gong before the orchestra assembles for their final performance at the end of the night. The bows allow the musicians to produce long, sustained notes, creating harmonic overtones that grow more rich and complex with the addition of more gongs, which Nakatani says “is very powerful.”

“The audience will need earplugs,” Nakatani warns.

The San Diego show will feature Flores, Skrapez’s Jon Calzo and Tijuana-based electronic noise artist Haydeé Jiménez, as well as other local musicians and dancers, all of who will be on the gongs. Stay Strange’s Sam Lopez put the group together and says he expects a momentous occasion.

“Tatsuya specifically asked for this show to be at Bread & Salt. I’ve had a few shows here before and I can see why he picked this spot,” Lopez says. “Those walls will hold the tones nicely.”