Natasha Kozaily crafts pure, poppy gems as Natula

Natasha Kozaily is arguably one of the most prolific and underrated musicians in San Diego. In addition to being the owner of the Kalabash School of Music + The Arts, she’s also the leader of the Kate Bush tribute group Baby Bushka. She’s released several full-lengths under her own name, and has also kept busy with the more pop-centric Natula project since 2016. She even launched a world tour on her 30th birthday to raise money for Syrian refugees.

Yeah, she’s been busy. So it’s exciting to see the long-awaited debut EP from her Natula persona (it’s officially released on Nov. 6). In the past, Kozaily has described her sound as “third culture pop” and the description is apt when it comes to the six songs on this EP. Kozaily bounds effortlessly between varying influences and musical styles and yet, the EP still feels cohesive.

The single, “Iceland,” is a catchy, celestial ballad that’s equal parts sassy and sad. Just a few songs later, she’s in full Bush mode (with a side of early ’90s-era Prince) on “Till the End,” a song about partying and loving and grinding and fucking even though the world is going to end at any moment. In fact, if there is any common theme among all the songs on the Natula EP, it’s a certain fatalistic outlook on life and love. The songs deal in heavy themes of love and heartbreak, and do so in both sexy (“After School Special”) and serious ways (“Over and Under”). Oh, and then there’s Kozaily’s otherworldly voice, accented by her upbringing on the Cayman Islands.

For those unfamiliar with Kozaily, this is a fine introduction to a big local talent. Yes, it’s super poppy, but there’s no denying the pipes and production. Natula will get stuck in listeners’ heads, but on further analysis, it also reveals some beautiful truths.