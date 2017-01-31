New indie film showcases music of local bands

× Expand 66 and Nowhere

A long list of San Diego bands are being featured on the soundtrack of a new film called 66 & Nowhere. The film, directed by Eric McClanahan, premieres on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ken Cinema. It includes music from Transfer, Blackout Party and Cash’d Out, among many others, and executive producer Chad Boyer says in a phone interview that the motivation to bring these bands together came from some of his favorite movie soundtracks of years past.

“It’s a film-noir style piece,” he says, citing Quentin Tarantino as an influence on the film’s style. “I’m a big fan of Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs… And with Pulp Fiction, it’s all about the soundtrack.”

A couple bands, Jason Hanna and the Bullfighters and Blackout Party, actually make appearances in the film, and the entirely locally shot movie features scenes at Tower Bar and Riviera Club. For Boyer, it was important to showcase some of the local musical talent in the film since he sees San Diego as having a unique music scene.

“It’s kind of a little bit like a ‘Greatest Hits of San Diego,’” he says. “It really comes down to there being such great bands that make up an eclectic scene. People who have heard the songs we’ve collected for the movie are saying ‘I want this soundtrack!’”

There will be an afterparty on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 4, immediately following the screening of the film, featuring live performances by Jason Hanna and the Bullfighters, Tori Roze and the Hot Mess, and Jesse LaMonaca and the Dime Novels. And while the film won’t be in wide release immediately, Boyer says he hopes it ends up introducing people to some good new music.

“Movies help bands break,” he says. “If you look at Reality Bites, Lisa Loeb was an unsigned artist at the time, and then she had a hit. So much music has been introduced to us that way.”