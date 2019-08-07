New music docs screening around town

× Expand Photo courtesy of Martin Brando Villarreal Japanoise

Two new documentary screenings from local artists are happening in August, both of which deal with music and the international community.

First, Landmark’s Ken Cinema (4061 Adams Ave.) will host a one-night-only screening of Japanoise, a years-in-the-making film that explores Tokyo’s underground music scene and includes performances and interviews from notable acts such as Shonen Knife, The 5,6,7,8’s, Tom & Bootboys, Melt-Banana and more. Former San Diegan Martin Brando Villarreal will be coming back to San Diego to screen the film, which has only been screened one other time in Tokyo.

Villareal, who now lives in Tokyo, says the film took five years to complete and takes a hard look at “Tokyo’s underground music subculture.” It screens Thursday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

Tijuana- and San Diego-based hip-hop trio Tulengua is also working on a documentary and will be previewing the still untitled project at a screening event and concert at 8 p.m. at Art on Third (269 Third Ave.) in Chula Vista. They will also be premiering a new music video for the song, “Chorizo & Waffles,” the band’s first collaboration with an outside producer. Tulengua member Alan Lilienthal says the documentary will focus on “what it means to be a cross-border band.”

“We anticipate dropping it in short installments over the next year as we collect footage for the full length,” says Lilienthal. “To be totally honest, it’s kind of come into fruition organically and we’re not too set on the specifics of the whole endeavor. We’re kind of just going with it but wanted to show some of the edited footage since we’re already doing the music video release screening.”