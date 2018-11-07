Nite Lapse revel in nostalgia

Electroclash was a subgenre within a subgenre that has gone strangely overlooked when it comes to the early ’00s nostalgia that’s been all the rage these days. I could spend 800 words or so writing about how electroclash—a mix of ’80s influenced electro, new wave and other genres—may have been an incubator, even a catalyst, for the saturation of EDM that we’re now experiencing, but I’ll save that rant for another day.

Still, electroclash seems like a genre ripe for resurrection. And while I wouldn’t count ’00s groups like Ladytron and Fischerspooner as direct influences on local electro-rockers Nite Lapse, the quartet’s music is layered in nostalgia. If electroclash borrowed liberally from disco’s stimulant-fueled sense of theatricality, so do the six songs on Nite Lapse’s debut EP. Nowhere is this more evident than on songs like “3:35” and “Take Me Away,” the latter of which would not have sounded out of place at Studio 54 or First Avenue/7th St. Entry back in the day.

Still, while Nite Lapse’s music is certainly rooted in the past, there’s a futuristic or, at the least, a present-day approach to the songs. There’s Robert Martinez’s smooth vocals and there is live instrumentation throughout, most noticeably the thumping, Chic-style bass from Fernando Fajardo and guitar solos from Nick Camacho. The bi-national group (made up of members from Chula Vista and Tijuana) aren’t exactly breaking new ground with Ride With You, but it is 22 minutes that is perfect for, as the group puts it, “driving up the west coast and falling in love.” Even the album cover invokes a Blade Runner-type scene of a couple embracing in front of a car. Where will their ride end? Are they riding into a better future or toward the end of the world? Who knows. But at least the soundtrack will be good.

Nite Lapse play Sunday, Nov. 11 at The Casbah.