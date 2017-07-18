Observations about the Observatory

× Expand The Observatory, North Park

Last week, City Councilmember Chris Ward held a public meeting in North Park along with members of the San Diego Police Department and management from Observatory North Park to discuss concerns of residents following the assault and stabbing that took place the night of the XXXTentacion show in June. At least that was the intent—to address safety concerns. As it turned out, however, not many people who attended the meeting that night had that show in mind at all.

The meeting was, instead, mostly an airing of grievances from residents, partially balanced out with speakers in support of the Observatory. Residents who spoke in support of the venue mostly expressed how it was a great thing for the community to have a concert venue so close to where they live. Complaints and concerns, on the other hand, ranged from a lack of parking spaces to noise, litter, inappropriate sexual conduct in public, poor police response (which is admittedly troubling) and a general sense of annoyance with drunk people. (Some, rather problematically, singled out hip-hop shows as being an unwanted element.)

Police representatives said they would do an administrative audit of complaints surrounding the venue to see whether or not Observatory broke the terms of its liquor license. But even if the police actually found something, I have my doubts that would make a difference. North Park is a busy neighborhood with a business district that’s always teeming with people, many of them often drunk. I work in North Park, I see it all the time (as well as the parking shortage), and I get the frustration. Drunk people, especially when the other person is sober, are the worst. Though nobody mentioned the Social Cycle that rolls through regularly with bar-hoppers whooping the whole time.

While I sympathize with the residents of North Park, it seems myopic to heap all of the blame for North Park’s woes on Observatory North Park. The more people that spill into a neighborhood for entertainment, the harder it is to maintain control. I live in City Heights, where we still have trash on the streets, not enough parking and occasional noise issues. But we don’t have a 1,100-capacity theatre or $500,000-and-up property values. The police audit might very well find violations on the part of the Observatory, but it’s hard not to see this for what it is: A convenient scapegoat for many of the typical problems that come with a busy urban neighborhood.