OhCult come out swinging on new EP

One of the best things about San Diego’s music scene is that when bands go dark, they go really dark. There’s no lackluster evil here. It’s as if the relentless sun and good vibes accelerate the inner animosity and ferocity of those who hide in the shadows of this city. It brings me so much delight to think that, on any given night, vacationing families are applying aloe in Mission Beach while bands like Cattle Decapitation, Therapy and Author & Punisher are shredding throats and faces only a couple miles away.

Now, brace your sunburnt selves, because OhCult joins the ranks of San Diego’s darkest bands with their new four-song EP, Occult.

Clocking in at under 10 minutes, Occult is the soundtrack to whiplash. The onslaught of thrash, punk and hardcore is simultaneously vicious and muscular, but also nervous and angular. The song “Cost of Living,” for example, alternates between the jarring, discordant tones of Converge, only to launch into early Metallica-esque thrash. “Shit Luck” starts off as the album’s first legit headbanger, only to intentionally hiccup to the tune of satanic mathcore. It’s been a long time since I’ve had an album consistently keep me on my toes like Occult.

Although the lyrics aren’t exactly subtle (“The cost of living’s going up! Can you pay the price?”), we don’t live in subtle times, and OhCult—who plays a record release show on Friday, May 17 at Black Cat Bar—is making music that feels like finding a blunt, powerful weapon after being forced into a corner.

Despite our sunny environs, we live in dark times, and thank Satan for bands like OhCult who are making the soundtrack to reflect that.