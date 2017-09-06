Old Man Wizard announce new album

× Expand Old Man Wizard

Old Man Wizard is releasing a new album. Blame It All on Sorcery is tentatively planned for a spring 2018 release, but the progressive psych-rock band has set up a Kickstarter campaign to help fund a vinyl pressing of the album, which will end on Oct. 1. And while it’s still going to be a little while before anyone gets to hear the album, frontman Francis Roberts says that they’ve made some stylistic changes on this album.

“There are a lot more musical ideas that tie the songs together,” he says. “There will be some little instrumental things that bridge the songs. It’s a gapless album, essentially.”

The crowdfunding campaign was set up essentially as a method for pre-ordering the album, Roberts says. The recording and production of the album has already been paid for, and it’ll be released digitally one way or another. However, by using Kickstarter the band is gauging interest in a physical copy of the album. It’s an all-or-nothing campaign, so if they hit their goal of $3,000, then the vinyl will be pressed. But if they don’t, nobody gets charged.

“I was in a band that tried it a long time ago, and it worked pretty well,” he says. “I wanted to try it out for this band to see if we could pull it off. It just seems like a good way to set up a pre-order. We essentially paid for the production out of pocket. So this is basically how much it costs to get records pressed.”

The band offered the first 10 pre-orders for $15 (which have already sold out), though there’s a sliding scale of rewards that becomes more personalized based on how much someone’s willing to pay to fund the project. In fact, if someone pledges $500, Old Man Wizard will record a song about a subject of the backer’s choosing.

“The higher level stuff, we were just trying to be as realistic as possible,” Roberts says. “If someone’s like ‘here’s $500,’ we wanted to have something cool to offer that person. I have the means to record solo songs, with just acoustic guitar and vocals, so that’s something I can offer. It should be something special.”