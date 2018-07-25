Optiganally Yours are back with a quirky new LP after 18 years

Back in the ’90s, Pinback’s Rob Crow (then of Thingy and Heavy Vegetable) teamed up with Pea Hicks for a peculiar musical project. Optiganally Yours was centered around the use of the optigan, a keyboard that used optical discs featuring actual recordings of various musical instruments, giving the illusion of an entire ensemble performing. That novelty produced a pair of fun pop records in 1997’s Spotlight On and 2000’s Exclusively Talentmaker!, though the project’s been mostly quiet since.

O.Y. in Hi-Fi finds Crow and Hicks finally reviving it with a long-in-the-works set of 13 tracks that materialized after Crow formed a partnership with Joyful Noise Records, which will also see the release of more previously unreleased material from his catalog. The unique spin on this record is that the optigan, itself, doesn’t exactly play the same role on the album. Rather, Hicks obtained master tapes from the optigan library, essentially removing the fuzzy, lo-fi sound that the discontinued ’70s-era organ created and sampling the audio banks directly. Hence: O.Y. in Hi-Fi.

The overall character of the project hasn’t changed. There’s still a sunny, loungey charm to most of the tracks, but that was probably inevitable considering the source material leans heavily on the vintage, easy listening aesthetic. Think the instrumental tracks from The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds or vinyl records that you might find in a particularly kitschy thrift store. But they provide a strong foundation for Crow and Hicks’ songwriting, which is as strong as any of the former’s other projects but with a refreshing aesthetic that sets it apart from just about any other project to come out of the San Diego music scene.

The mixture of heavy electric guitars and grooving organ sounds on “How Do You Feel?” is a fun slice of cut-and-paste pop, an early indicator of the band’s playfulness. But even beyond the quirkiness of it, it’s an exceptional song. The same can be said of “Hope In Your Eyes,” whose shimmering piano and vibraphone make for a lush, lightly psychedelic effect. As sugary as the samples might sound, there’s a lot to sink one’s teeth into here.