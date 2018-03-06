Optiganally Yours releasing first music in 18 years

Optiganally Yours are releasing their first new music in 18 years. The duo, comprising Rob Crow and Pea Hicks, released two albums in 1997 and 2000, respectively, and spent nearly two decades working on what would eventually become the next full-length, though they had some obstacles along the way.

“We started the process 18 years ago,” Hicks says. “A lot of the songs come from that time period. We would work on it in fits and starts, just in flurries of activity. One of the reasons it’s taken so long is that the album was stored on my system, but also on Rob’s. So reconciling the different versions of it was kind of a chore.”

The new album, Optiganally Yours in Hi-Fi, is being released through Joyful Noise Records as part of a package with other material involving Crow. The album, along with Crow’s other releases, will be included in a box set at the end of the year, as well as individual digital and vinyl releases.

Optiganally Yours was originally started as a project centered around the Optigan, a keyboard manufactured in the ‘70s that played music stored on plastic discs, which often sounded lo-fi and crackly. Since the band’s debut, however, Hicks got hold of the recordings the discs were made of, which were used in the making of the new album. The recording quality of those sessions are of much better quality, hence the title, Optiganally Yours in Hi-Fi.

“I acquired the master-tape archives of studio recordings for optigan discs, including lots of unreleased material,” he says. “The tapes have hours and hours of raw material. It’s not much different from making records out of sampling records.”

Because it’s taken nearly two decades for the album to finally see the light of day, Hicks says he’s eager to just have the finished product out in the world.

“The album has basically been finished for a while,” he says. “At this point, I just want the record out. It doesn’t need any special treatment.”