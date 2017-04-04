Perry Vasquez releasing concept album inspired by Dante

× Expand Perry Vasquez

Perry Vasquez has announced a new concept album inspired by Dante Aligheri’s 14th century epic poem, Inferno. It’s titled The Gates of Heck, and it’s being released on Good Friday, April 14. The Gates of Heck has been an ongoing nine-year project that began as a visual art statement, involving collage, painting and an eventual live performance of his conceptual work. Now it’s been turned into a studio album that translates those ideas into song.

“I envisioned a group of songs that would sort of play off of the structure Dante’s Inferno,” Vasquez says in a phone interview. “He introduces these characters and tells their stories as he goes through the various circles of hell. They’re each guilty of various sins: lust, anger, treachery. I wanted to write a group of songs that echo the voices you hear in his poem.”

The Gates of Heck, musically, started out with a fairly straightforward approach before Vasquez ended up enlisting The Album Leaf’s Matt Resovich as an engineer and guitarist and John Meeks as drummer. As a result, the project ended up becoming more musically ambitious to match the bigger themes behind it, with a variety of different styles ranging from simpler singer/songwriter material to bigger rock sounds and abstract spoken-word pieces that Vasquez compares to early Patti Smith.

“I was just going to do some very basic guitar and vocals,” he says. “But I started working with Matt Resovich, and he showed me how to use the studio as an instrument. So there’s more of a rich palette of sounds than I was originally planning on. It’s much more ambitious than I thought it would be. I wanted to avoid any heavy metal cliches though, so I had to stay within my own means of how I could make the album.”

Vasquez says he’s been fascinated by Inferno and Auguste Rodin’s Dante-inspired sculpture “The Gates of Hell” since he was in college. Yet the project began much later on for Vasquez when he became motivated to create a sort of abstract protest work in opposition to the policies of the previous Republican presidential administration—a work that he now says applies to the current administration as well.

“When I first started the project it was in 2008, right at the end of the Bush administration,” he says. “ I was angry about Bush’s foreign policy, so I was kind of responding to the immediate situation. Now that we’re in the Trump administration, these themes are more relevant than ever. Dante’s themes of justice and moral accountability are apt, so I’m glad that this is coming out now. This is my commentary on the situation as it stands.

“All of the people that Dante describes in Inferno have been unjust,” he continues. “That’s why they’re in hell. He was issuing a warning.”