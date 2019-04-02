Pharlee joins the ranks of excellent psych-rock scene

Whether someone thinks it started with Iron Butterfly or Earthless, there’s little doubt at this point that psychedelic rock is one genre that San Diego does very well. That scene has been as prolific as ever lately, with bands such as JOY, Sacri Monti, Harsh Toke and Wild Wild Wets ushering in a new scene ripe for national attention.

Newcomers Pharlee will undoubtedly be a natural fit among this scene and not just because the band includes members of three of the bands mentioned above. What will definitely make them stand out, however, is frontwoman Macarena Rivera, a fierce banshee of a singer who stalks the stage with the fierceness of a leopard.

And much like their San Diego contemporaries, Pharlee also takes a more sped-up approach to what is an otherwise familiar, jam-filled style of music. The album is filled with riffs that even casual music fans will find familiar. The opening seconds of “Sunward” sounds like a band trying to put their own unique stamp on the iconic opening chords of the Allman Brothers’ “Whipping Post.” The group also channels Zeppelin’s “Battle of Evermore” for an extended intro before launching into some gracefully paced jamming on “Warning.” Most of the tracks, however, verge on the more speed-metal side of psych-rock, but with plenty of guitar solos from Justin “Figgy” Figueroa and keyboard interludes from Garrett Lekas.

This all might sound as if I found Pharlee to be entirely derivative, but I don’t get the sense that the band is trying to reinvent the wheel here. In the end, there’s something comfortable and well trodden about the six tracks on the album. It’s like listening to an unearthed gem from some Nuggets-era band that never got their due. The instrumentation is tight, the vocals are soaring and the solos are epic. I mean, when it comes to psychedelic-rock, what more can someone ask for other than that?