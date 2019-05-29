Psychic Graveyard debut is loud and weird

Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 book, Meet Me In the Bathroom, is an addictive oral history of the rock renaissance that happened between 2000 and 2011, a decade which gave us bands like The Strokes, Interpol and The White Stripes. But the book also spends a good deal of time with the artists of the era who were able to sneak strange/subversive/weirdo art into the mainstream. It’s kind of mindblowing that acts like Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Liars and TV on the Radio got as big as they did, given their experimental tendencies.

Even though that sort of musical strangeness has crept back into the underground (at least in rock), Psychic Graveyard’s Loud As Laughter is an awesome throwback to that mid-2000s noise art-punk.

The new band is the result of a collaboration between Eric Paul and Paul Vieira from Rhode Island noise rock band The Chinese Stars, and Nathan Joyner—formerly a member of San Diego hardcore band Some Girls. Together, they bring a rich pedigree of experimentation to the table, and those of us who hunger for provocative music are in for a feast.

Loud as Laughter is a compelling and nightmarish approximation of dance music. It often sounds as if a robot was programmed to create music by given the terms “beats,” “bass” and “sexiness.” The ingredients are there, but in unnerving quantities. Atonal guitars act as sirens, screeching over throbbing bass lines that hit right in the gut. Petulant, abrasive and violent lyrics push the music further into Lynchian territory. I felt like I needed a bath after listening to “The Night,” wherein Paul sneers, “I’m chewing off your limbs because...” He never gives the listener a reason.

Basically, every song feels demonic invocation, but there’s a pitch-black vein of humor that runs through the album and keeps it from feeling pretentious. “Sleeps With Knives,” for example, begins: “Your kid is a school shooter in the making/He has that right-wing look in his eye.” All the listener can do is laugh to keep from shuddering.

This sort of darkness is not for everyone, but for those who miss smart, scary bands like Blood Brothers, Kill Me Tomorrow or Beep Beep, this is a nice treat.