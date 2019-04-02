Record Store Day is back

Saturday Night Sage

God bless Record Store Day. At a time when many retail shops are struggling due to online shopping, this annual event—now in its 12th year—keeps customers interested in local, brick-and-mortar record shops.

For this year’s Record Store Day (RSD), which goes down on Saturday, April 13, music sellers across San Diego will be opening early to sell exclusive, RSD-branded vinyl and CD releases while also offering up live music, free food and other goodies. Here’s a rundown of the day’s festivities:

Vinyl Junkies Record Shack (2235 Fern St.) in South Park will open early at 9 a.m. and has a day’s worth of live music and DJs planned, including a live performance by Pinback side-project Systems Officer and a DJ set from “Lol” Tolhurst, the former drummer of The Cure. Creature and the Woods will celebrate the release of their new J Tree EP, and local label Blind Owl will host a reading from Saturday Night Sage, a new book of poetry and narrative prose by local Noah Lekas.

Folk Arts Rare Records (3072 El Cajon Blvd.) in North Park will be releasing a limited-edition, cassette reissue of a long-lost “homemade synthwave” record by the artist All Roads Lead to Me. The shop will also sell a zine about record collecting, made in collaboration with Teros Gallery. A Mexican breakfast truck will be set up for record hunters waiting in line before the 9 a.m. opening, and customers can also peruse a tent stocked with 7-inch singles. Quirky rockers Oatmeal will play at 6:30 p.m. at Folk Arts’ sister shop, Jupiter Records & Tapes (3610 University Ave.) in City Heights.

M-Theory Music (827 W. Washington St.) in Mission Hills opens at 10 a.m. and will host live performances by Nate Legend, Coral Bells, The Petty Saints and Ignant Benches, along with RSD vinyl exclusives and a dollar bin. Down the road a bit, Record City (3757 Sixth Ave., Hillcrest) will be offering a massive selection of RSD exclusives as well as free food. Cow Records (5040 Newport Ave.) in Ocean Beach will bring in Oceanside label Lux Records for a live showcase featuring members of The Tighten Ups, The Paladins, The Chimpos and The Honkys. Folk singer Mike Pope will also play.

Finally, the Redwoods Music collective and Ohio soul label Colemine will co-release “High Costa Living,” a 7-inch by drummer Jake Najor and his band The Moment of Truth. The single features members of The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble and West Coast funk legend Mixmaster Wolf on vocals. The record will be available at all stores.