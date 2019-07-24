Records & Rhymes showcases local hip-hop scene

× Expand Jack King of Parker Edison

The San Diego club scene isn’t exactly known for being particularly keen on booking local hip-hop acts. A few one-off shows and opening gigs are bound to pop up, but showcases at local neighborhood venues are still few and far between despite hip-hop being the most popular genre of music (and it’s not even close).

A few nights have done well in showcasing local artists, including DJ Artistic’s Hip Hop Battle Bot and the all-ages Lyrical Exchange at Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center. Now, local arts organization Art Unites has teamed up with three other organizations, along with local acts and promoters, to host Records & Rhymes, a new hip-hop showcase that they hope will become a regular event.

“Events showcasing both established and emerging hip-hop artists, plus other art forms and artist resources, are valuable and scarce from what I can tell,” says Art Unites founder Blanca Lucia Bergman.

Bergman goes on to say that there are many great hip-hop music events happening in San Diego “every night of the week,” but wonders whether there’s much cross-pollination between those who attend hip-hop nights and the rest of the local music scene.

“I hope that, someday, I’ll see more friends from other genres at these shows,” Bergman says.

For Records & Rhymes, Art Unites is collaborating with fellow organizations such as The Holyfield, San Diego Urban Beats and San Diego PubCrawlers to curate a night of music and visual art. The inaugural event—which happens at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at The Casbah—will include performers Lew Houston, Ric Scales, Fade Green and more, while hip-hop-inspired visual artists such as Attiba Royster, Annie Lou and Wesley the Creator will feature their work. There will also be a pop-up shop of local merchants, and an open mic with guest speaking slots from Jack King (of Parker Meridien fame), Diez Nueve and Fade Green.

“We hope our guests feel welcomed and inspired by what they see and hear at Records & Rhymes,” says Bergman. “We also hope they network and leverage the open mic segment and other opportunities presented.”