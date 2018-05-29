Revenge of the Che Cafe to celebrate venue’s reopening

× Expand Photo by Alejandro Mallea The Che Cafe

The Che Cafe reopened this month after being closed for a year to have some repairs and renovations done. And as a celebration of the long-running, D.I.Y. all-ages venue’s return, a dozen bands will convene there for the upcoming Revenge of the Che Cafe festival. The show takes place on Saturday, June 2 and features performances from Chutes, Nimzo, Therapy, Spirited Away and Contrastes, among others. It starts at 3 p.m. and will run all day long and into the evening.

“Once we were back in action, and when I knew we were going to start putting on shows again, I thought ‘let’s do a day-long fest,’” says Cameron Royce, a Che Cafe volunteer who organized the festival. “We’ve done shows like this before. I just thought, let’s make it fun. Make it special.”

The lineup for the Revenge of the Che Cafe fest is pretty diverse, with artists ranging from Imperial Beach indie rock outfit Chutes to local hardcore bruisers Therapy. Also featured are Contrastes, a Latin-American folk group who will be performing songs about the venue’s namesake, Che Guevara. And though the Che has been known to feature a lot of punk shows, Royce says he wanted to mix it up.

“I didn’t want to have the same bills that I always see,” he says. “Contraste is a low-key folk band. We have a couple of hardcore bands. We have a couple of indie rock bands. I always get kind of annoyed when I see the same bands over and over again.”

The Che Cafe closed in spring of 2017 as part of a new lease agreement with UC San Diego that allowed the nonprofit venue to be able to make necessary upgrades to avoid code violations. During that time a new bathroom was installed, as well as a sprinkler system, while the riser next to the stage was removed and the venue was given a new coat of paint. Now that it’s reopened and back up to code, people are stoked for its return.

“There have been some really chill shows, and some packed shows,” Royce says. “The first show back was sold out. It was packed. People were really excited for the Che to be open again.”