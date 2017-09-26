Rock Out Scholarship Fund launches

× Expand Photo courtesy of School of Rock School of Rock

A group of parents and volunteers associated with School of Rock San Diego have just launched a new nonprofit, Rock Out Scholarship Fund. It’s a 501(c)3 public charity that helps provide funding for children 17-and-under to attend music classes at School of Rock San Diego and School of Rock Encinitas. Funding is awarded based on need and applicants are asked to send a letter to the organization explaining why they should be considered for a scholarship, as well as a letter from the parent on why they’d like their child to attend School of Rock classes.

Meridith Coady, spokesperson and co-founder of the Rock Out Scholarship Fund, says that the idea to start up a nonprofit happened a few years ago, when a student almost dropped out because of a financial hardship.

“About three years ago we had a family that was going through tough times and had to withdraw,” she says. “Informally, a group of parents chipped in to help out so he wouldn’t have to give up School of Rock.”

The scholarships will be primarily funded through private donations and concessions at School of Rock concerts, and the next show will be a concert of Jimi Hendrix songs at The Irenic on Friday, Nov. 3. For now, it’s still getting off the ground, but Coady hopes to see its funding streams grow in the future.

“We have a limited process at this point,” she says. “It’s a volunteer-driven thing, but hopefully soon we’ll be able to explore more avenues to help drive funding.”

Coady is a parent herself, with children who have attended School of Rock classes. But beyond working with School of Rock firsthand, she emphasizes the importance of music education and the impact it might potentially have on kids.

“I think we all want to bring music education to as many kids as we can, regardless of their ability to pay,” she says. “I work with foster kids, and sometimes when a kid just finds that one thing that really speaks to them, that they want to pursue... to have that opportunity, it can change their life.”