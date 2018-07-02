S O L V’s new EPs make for an apocalyptic summer

For someone like myself, every summer is a goth summer: dark music, black clothing and as little time spent in the sun as possible. Which is to say, summer is just like any other season of the year, and that includes listening material. I’m as much of a fan of a good pop summer jam as anyone else, but then again, I wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to crank up some harrowing industrial music on a drive to the beach.

S O L V, the industrial-noise project of Ariel Iribe, is nobody’s definition of a summer jam, though there aren’t many strict boundaries of what his music can be, other than it’s not pop. Sometimes Iribe’s compositions are chaotic and frenzied, at other points they’re ambient and less structural. They’re pretty much always dark, however, and on two newly released EPs, S O L V displays the breadth of his work on two very different releases.

Santuario Lunático is the longer of the two and the more ominous for that matter. Its opening track, “Pulse Initiation/Mystic Rose” is all sparse, crushing percussion, the sound of titanic columns crashing down onto a hard surface. But soon enough there’s a rush of static and noise, which grows all the more overwhelming and destructive in “Begotten Silver Coil,” which is something like an electronic, rhythmic approximation of a thunderstorm. Which is fitting, given that 14-minute closer “Language of the Earth Spheres” prominently features the sound of rain.

By comparison, wet.portal is more musical, but still creepy and weird (in a good way). “Serpents of a Feather” features a polyrythmic groove that sounds like Congotronics gone power electronics. It’s almost funky in a way, but still with a disorienting sensibility. And “Howling Deadra” essentially sounds like the most fucked-up techno song ever. Indeed, this isn’t typical summer fare, but when the outside world looks more apocalyptic every day, the soundtrack may as well match.