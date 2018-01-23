San Diego albums to watch in 2018

× Expand Image courtesy of Sub Pop Hot Snakes

We’re a few weeks into 2018 already, but it’s starting to look like a promising year for San Diego music. Hot Snakes top the list with their first album in 14 years. The band’s new album, Jericho Sirens, will be released on March 9 via Sub Pop. Also expected later this year is Author & Punisher’s first album for Relapse. Tristan Shone’s goth-as-fuck Pressure Mine EP from last year is a good indication of where he’ll go next, though the new album will feature newly built machines, so expect to hear some new sounds.

Taken by Canadians will release their new self-titled album via Blind Owl on Jan. 26, and Twin Ritual will have their EP release the next night (see If I Were U this week). MVP local musician and Redwoods Music alum Jake Najor will finally release his debut album, Jake Najor and the Moment of Truth. Well Well Well, featuring Seton Edgerton of Barbarian, will release a series of EPs in 2018. Nathan Hubbard’s project Translation Has Failed will release new album Isolation Clause in March. Volar Records has lined up album releases this year from local groups Teenage Burritos, Keepers and Teach Me. And doom-gazers Of Ennui will have a new EP, Tone Poems, out in February.

Other bands slated to release new music in 2018 include AJ Froman, Casey Hensley, Call of the Wild, Spooky Cigarette, New Me, Dock Ellis (MidYawn and Tall Can), Dani Bell and the Tarantist, Rebecca Jade and the Cold Fact, Cardinal Moon, Perfect Weather for Humans, Exasperation, The Fictitious Dishes, Le Ra, Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, Oh Spirit, Hours, Hexa, The Bad Vibes, Retra, The Gorgeous Boyscouts, The Oxen, The Havnauts, Forest Grove, Warsaw, fivepaw, The Gloomies and Soft Lions. The debut album by p.j. Sparkles, aka Soft Lions’ Megan Liscomb, was released earlier this month.