San Diego and Tijuana bands at SXSW

× Expand Rob $tone

South by Southwest (SXSW) has been making a lot of headlines in the past week for both positive and negative reasons. A positive would be the news that former Vice President Joe Biden will be speaking about efforts to fight cancer. However, there was also the revelation that artists’ contracts include language that suggests the festival organizers could contact immigration authorities if artists from foreign countries breach their contract. So, SXSW is a little more complicated this year, but it’s still happening, and hundreds of bands are still playing, including a handful from our own region. So if you’re planning on heading there this year, look out for these local acts.

Little Hurricane: This bluesy, hard-rocking duo have played SXSW many times in the past, and this year they’re hitting up a number of shows, including both official and unofficial showcases. This isn’t their first rodeo, so expect their characteristically upbeat live show. (March 17, The ABGB)

Mint Field: Tijuana duo Mint Field is doing some gorgeously dreamy, shoegazey stuff right now, and they’re one of the many reasons why Baja California is a region to watch when it comes to new music. They’re performing a showcase with other Spanish-language bands from Spain, Mexico and Argentina. (11 p.m. on March 17, Hotel Vegas)

Rob $tone: San Diego’s hip-hop scene often gets overlooked, but then again sometimes there are huge success stories. Rob $tone’s debut single “Chill Bill” went platinum, and his debut major label album I’m Almost Ready was released last September by RCA. He’ll be performing at a showcase with heavy hitters Tinashe and A$AP Ferg. (9 p.m. on March 15, 800 Congress)

TRISHES: Originally from Carmel Valley and educated at Berklee College of Music, Trish Hosein, aka Trishes, will be returning to deliver a set of loop-driven electro-R&B at the Oy Vey showcase, headlined by Kosha Dillz. (9:35 p.m. on March 16, Scratchhouse)

Vaya Futuro: Like Mint Field, Vaya Futuro are heavily steeped in effects-heavy shoegaze music, often showing off a heavy My Bloody Valentine influence. It’s heady, cool stuff and well worth checking out. They’re performing with a diverse array of bands, including Mexican post-metal group Terror Cosmico. (8:35 p.m. on March 15, Hotel Vegas)