San Diego bands discuss the first albums they bought

We asked San Diego musicians to tell the stories behind the first albums they ever bought. The answers were interesting and definitely not what we expected.

Brian Strauss, Of Ennui: AC/DC, Back In Black. “When I was 12 years old, I took my two weeks of allowance and I had my mom drive me to the local Target where I splurged the $20 for a CD copy of AC/DC’s Back in Black. I remember putting that disc into the CD player clock/radio I had above my bed and playing it every night before going to sleep. It was a revelation that ignited my passion for music; every word, every guitar, snare hit, I knew and learned to play. The album is an absolute powerhouse that, aside from the frequent phallic metaphors, has truly stood the test of time.”

Sean Burdeaux, Paper Forest: Backstreet Boys, S/T. “In 1998 I asked my mom to buy me the self-titled Backstreet Boys CD from Record Trader, an old shop that used to be in Coronado. Nobody in my fifth grade class thought I was cool except for me, and that was enough. I started skipping steps on the staircase in elementary school with the lyrics ‘if you want it to be good, girl/get yourself a bad boy’ running on repeat in my brain. Pure fire.”

Sutton Papanikolas: Beetlejuice soundtrack. “My brothers had been telling me to stop stealing their records, and I was pretty confident they were not going rush out and buy this one. Harry Belafonte’s sound changed my world, specifically ‘Jump in the Line (Shake, Señora).’ I remember dancing around, rocking out and rushing over to move the needle back when the song was over to play it again and again. I was nine years old.”

Kenneth Erwin aka K-Rock Tha Fantom, Far From Ya Average: MC Hammer, Please Hammer Don’t Hurt Em. “Who can deny the phenomenon that was MC Hammer in 1990? I was 11 and obsessed with MTV… notably Headbangers Ball and Yo! MTV Raps. Outside of those two glorious hours lived the Top 40 and a constant dose of this pop/rap star with 50 dancers behind him and the biggest pants you’d ever seen.”