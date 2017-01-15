San Diego Music Awards 2017 nominees announced

× Expand Andra Day Andra Day

The list of nominations for the 2017 San Diego Music Awards has been announced. Topping the list of nominees are Andra Day, who is nominated for both Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, as well as fellow Album of the Year nominees blink-182, who are also nominated for Song of the Year for "She's Out of Her Mind." Previous Artist of the Year nominee Gilbert Castellanos is once again nominated, along with a nomination for Best Jazz, and Switchfoot once again makes the list, earning nominations for Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

Perhaps one of the most consequential categories for pointing to the future of San Diego music, Best New Artist's nominees include Hexa, Spooky Cigarette, Casey Hensley Band, Elektric Voodoo, Spitfire Torpedo and Skyterra.

The 2017 San Diego Music Awards is the first to be held since 2015 and will take place at the House of Blues (1055 Fifth Ave.) at 7 p.m. The performers this year include The Creepy Creeps, Schizophonics, Hirie, Verigolds, Gilbert Castellanos and the Young Lions Orchestra and a special set from Steph Johnson and the Voices of Our City Choir.

Vote for select categories in this year's awards categories here. Take a look at the full list of nominees below.

Best Singer-Songwriter

Nina Francis

Lady Rogo

Sierra West

Raelee Nikole

Savannah Philyaw

Tolan Shaw

Best Country or Americana

Berkley Hart

Brawley

Morgan Leigh Band

Nancarrow

Sara Petite

The Moves Collective

Best Jazz

Gilbert Castellanos

Ian Tordella

Joshua White

Patrick Yandall

Peter Sprague

Allison Adams Tucker

Best Blues

Chet & the Committee

Mercedes Moore

Michele Lundeen

Robin Henkel

Whitney Shay

Tomcat Courtney

Best Hip-Hop/Rap

Main Flow

Parker Edison

South Psycho Cide

Odessa Kane

Tall Can and Generik

Lyrical Groove

Best Indie/Alternative

Grizzly Business

Prayers

Big Bad Buffalo

Rob Crow's Gloomy Place

The Bassics

Wild Wild Wets

Best Pop

Birdy Bardot

Dani Bell & the Tarantist

Pony Death Ride

Normandie Wilson

KI

Sister Speak

Best Rock

Amerikan Bear

Black Market III

Dead Feather Moon

Roni Lee

The Farmers

Schizophonics

Best World Music

B-Side Players

Brogue Wave

Mariachi Garabaldi

Quel Bordel

Todo Mundo

Tribal Theory

Best New Artist

Casey Hensley Band

Elektric Voodoo

Hexa

Spitfire Torpedo

Skyterra

Spooky Cigarette

Artist of the Year

Andra Day

Gilbert Castellanos

Little Hurricane

Steph Johnson

The Redwoods Collective

Tribal Seeds

Best Live Performer

Jason Hanna & the Bullfighters

Joshua White

Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact

Schizophonics

The Creepy Creeps

Best Country or Americana Album

Country Rockin' Rebels - Ride Rebel Ride

Eve Selis - See Me with Your Heart

Shadowdogs - Tangerine

The Midnight Pine - s/t

Trouble in the Wind - Lefty

Ypsitucky - New Old Lady

Best Jazz Album

Danny Green Trio - Altered Narratives

Lori Bell - Brooklyn Dreaming

Sue Palmer - The Thunderbird Sessions

Nathan Hubbard - Furiously Dreaming

Natural Sounds Trio - s/t

Steph Johnson - Music is Art

Best Blues Album

Give Me Back My Wig Band - Big Wigs

John Meeks - On A Sea Darkly

The Fremonts - Alligator

Wayne Riker Brotherhood - Blues Convocation

The Holla Pointe - Down The Road A Piece

Chickenbone Slim - Gone

Best Hip Hop/Rap Album

Bloodstone - Street Ammunition

The Knee Highs - We Put The Function in

Dysfunction

Vokab Kompany - In Good Company

Dre Cat - Californ-IPA

Gonjasufi - Callus

Def Shon - Hypebomb University

Best Indie/Alternative Album

Imagery Machine - s/t

Le Chateau - Brutalism

Mrs Magician - Bermuda

The Verigolds - For Margaret

The Dabbers - I Am Alien Now

Silent - A Century of Abuse

Best Pop or Rock Album

Bit Maps - You, Me and Dystopia

Daddy Issues - s/t

Mittens - s/t

The Donkeys - Midnight Palms

The Phantoms - s/t

The Routine - Black Tropics

Best World Music Album

Doornob Collective - Standing Tall

Dubest - Live at the Belly Up Tavern

Fluid Foundation - s/t

Hirie - Wandering Soul

Jet West - Wake Up

E.N. Young - Call On Me

Best Local Recording

Ass Pocket Whiskey Fellas - Second Pint

Authentic Sellout - Take Back the Streets

Euphoria Brass Band - Live & Loud

Soft Lions - XOXO

Sure Fire Soul Ensemble - Out on the Coast

The Sleepwalkers - Roots Rockin' with the Sleepwalkers

Song of the Year

blink-182 - She's Out of Her Mind

Hirie - Renegade

Little Hurricane - Bad Business

Switchfoot - Float

Pierce the Veil - Circles

Slightly Stoopid - Hold it Down

Album of the Year

Andra Day - Cheers to the Fall

blink-182 - California

Cattle Decapitation - The Anthropocene Extinction

P.O.D. - The Awakening

Pierce the Veil - Misadventures

Switchfoot - Where the Light Shines Through