San Diego Music Awards 2017 nominees announced

The list of nominations for the 2017 San Diego Music Awards has been announced. Topping the list of nominees are Andra Day, who is nominated for both Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, as well as fellow Album of the Year nominees blink-182, who are also nominated for Song of the Year for "She's Out of Her Mind." Previous Artist of the Year nominee Gilbert Castellanos is once again nominated, along with a nomination for Best Jazz, and Switchfoot once again makes the list, earning nominations for Song of the Year and Album of the Year.
Perhaps one of the most consequential categories for pointing to the future of San Diego music, Best New Artist's nominees include Hexa, Spooky Cigarette, Casey Hensley Band, Elektric Voodoo, Spitfire Torpedo and Skyterra.
The 2017 San Diego Music Awards is the first to be held since 2015 and will take place at the House of Blues (1055 Fifth Ave.) at 7 p.m. The performers this year include The Creepy Creeps, Schizophonics, Hirie, Verigolds, Gilbert Castellanos and the Young Lions Orchestra and a special set from Steph Johnson and the Voices of Our City Choir.
Vote for select categories in this year's awards categories here. Take a look at the full list of nominees below.
Best Singer-Songwriter
Nina Francis
Lady Rogo
Sierra West
Raelee Nikole
Savannah Philyaw
Tolan Shaw
Best Country or Americana
Berkley Hart
Brawley
Morgan Leigh Band
Nancarrow
Sara Petite
The Moves Collective
Best Jazz
Gilbert Castellanos
Ian Tordella
Joshua White
Patrick Yandall
Peter Sprague
Allison Adams Tucker
Best Blues
Chet & the Committee
Mercedes Moore
Michele Lundeen
Robin Henkel
Whitney Shay
Tomcat Courtney
Best Hip-Hop/Rap
Main Flow
Parker Edison
South Psycho Cide
Odessa Kane
Tall Can and Generik
Lyrical Groove
Best Indie/Alternative
Grizzly Business
Prayers
Big Bad Buffalo
Rob Crow's Gloomy Place
The Bassics
Wild Wild Wets
Best Pop
Birdy Bardot
Dani Bell & the Tarantist
Pony Death Ride
Normandie Wilson
KI
Sister Speak
Best Rock
Amerikan Bear
Black Market III
Dead Feather Moon
Roni Lee
The Farmers
Schizophonics
Best World Music
B-Side Players
Brogue Wave
Mariachi Garabaldi
Quel Bordel
Todo Mundo
Tribal Theory
Best New Artist
Casey Hensley Band
Elektric Voodoo
Hexa
Spitfire Torpedo
Skyterra
Spooky Cigarette
Artist of the Year
Andra Day
Gilbert Castellanos
Little Hurricane
Steph Johnson
The Redwoods Collective
Tribal Seeds
Best Live Performer
Jason Hanna & the Bullfighters
Joshua White
Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact
Schizophonics
The Creepy Creeps
Best Country or Americana Album
Country Rockin' Rebels - Ride Rebel Ride
Eve Selis - See Me with Your Heart
Shadowdogs - Tangerine
The Midnight Pine - s/t
Trouble in the Wind - Lefty
Ypsitucky - New Old Lady
Best Jazz Album
Danny Green Trio - Altered Narratives
Lori Bell - Brooklyn Dreaming
Sue Palmer - The Thunderbird Sessions
Nathan Hubbard - Furiously Dreaming
Natural Sounds Trio - s/t
Steph Johnson - Music is Art
Best Blues Album
Give Me Back My Wig Band - Big Wigs
John Meeks - On A Sea Darkly
The Fremonts - Alligator
Wayne Riker Brotherhood - Blues Convocation
The Holla Pointe - Down The Road A Piece
Chickenbone Slim - Gone
Best Hip Hop/Rap Album
Bloodstone - Street Ammunition
The Knee Highs - We Put The Function in
Dysfunction
Vokab Kompany - In Good Company
Dre Cat - Californ-IPA
Gonjasufi - Callus
Def Shon - Hypebomb University
Best Indie/Alternative Album
Imagery Machine - s/t
Le Chateau - Brutalism
Mrs Magician - Bermuda
The Verigolds - For Margaret
The Dabbers - I Am Alien Now
Silent - A Century of Abuse
Best Pop or Rock Album
Bit Maps - You, Me and Dystopia
Daddy Issues - s/t
Mittens - s/t
The Donkeys - Midnight Palms
The Phantoms - s/t
The Routine - Black Tropics
Best World Music Album
Doornob Collective - Standing Tall
Dubest - Live at the Belly Up Tavern
Fluid Foundation - s/t
Hirie - Wandering Soul
Jet West - Wake Up
E.N. Young - Call On Me
Best Local Recording
Ass Pocket Whiskey Fellas - Second Pint
Authentic Sellout - Take Back the Streets
Euphoria Brass Band - Live & Loud
Soft Lions - XOXO
Sure Fire Soul Ensemble - Out on the Coast
The Sleepwalkers - Roots Rockin' with the Sleepwalkers
Song of the Year
blink-182 - She's Out of Her Mind
Hirie - Renegade
Little Hurricane - Bad Business
Switchfoot - Float
Pierce the Veil - Circles
Slightly Stoopid - Hold it Down
Album of the Year
Andra Day - Cheers to the Fall
blink-182 - California
Cattle Decapitation - The Anthropocene Extinction
P.O.D. - The Awakening
Pierce the Veil - Misadventures
Switchfoot - Where the Light Shines Through