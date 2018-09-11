San Diego Punk Archive preserves local punk history

× Expand Photo by Margaret Nee San Diego Punk Archive

Margarat Nee was introduced to punk rock when she was just a kid, when her brother bought her father, an orchestra conductor, a copy of The Sex Pistols’ Never Mind the Bollocks as a gag gift. She ended up keeping it for herself and later began to regularly pick up new punk records in shops and, once she was a little older, started regularly going to punk shows in San Diego in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

Forty years later, it’s that formative education in punk that led Nee to begin collecting artifacts from the San Diego punk underground as part of the San Diego Punk Archive. Nee’s been collecting various photos, flyers, zines and other items for the sake of keeping those stories alive through her website and through Flickr galleries.

“I had my fair share of stuff,” she says. “Binders full of flyers and zines. But I kept in touch with a lot of people, and a lot of people from that crowd have shared their stories. I think this stuff needs to get saved, but you need someone to take on that task.”

The project led Nee to start asking friends and acquaintances about their own archives full of miscellaneous San Diego punk items, and on Oct. 9 she’ll be giving a talk called “When Punk Hit San Diego” at the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park. The idea is partially to get more people educated on what she does, but also to invite more people to get involved in the project as well.

“Last year was when it really started,” Nee says. “I put out a call to people to share their objects and stories. I can’t tell you how many people have stuff just lying in their garage or out back behind their house.”

A lot of Nee’s work is simply tracking things down, scanning them and getting them archived on the internet. But the way she sees it, it’s more about the stories behind the objects.

“It’s not just a pile of stuff,” she says. “I want to give it a little more context.”