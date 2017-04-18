San Diego Record Store Day roundup

× Expand Wild Wild Wets

Record Store Day returns to local music retailers on Saturday, April 22, filling independent shops with a long list of exclusive, limited edition singles, reissues, picture discs and other vinyl curiosities. San Diego shops have lined up some special guests for the occasion, with live in-store performances and DJ sets happening throughout the county.

M-Theory Music in Mission Hills (915 W. Washington St.) will be hosting live performances by Wild Wild Wets, Ditches and White Mystery. There will also tacos from Los SlyDogz and free beverages, in addition to DJ sets between bands. Over at Folk Arts Rare Records in North Park (3072 El Cajon Blvd.), Nothingful and Joey Harris and the Mentals will be playing live sets, following DJ sets from One Peso and B+ earlier in the afternoon.

Downtown, FeeLit Records (909 E St.) will be hosting an open scratch session, with a turntable battle and a raffle. And Cow Records (5040 Newport Ave.) in Ocean Beach will feature stripped-down live sets from Redwoods Music artists The Midnight Pine and Birdy Bardot.

Up in North County at Spin Records in Carlsbad (370 Grand Ave.), there’s a long list of live bands performing, including Trouble in the Wind, Soft Lions, Strawberry Moons, Heather Nation and Shane Hall. At Lou’s Records in Encinitas (434 N. Coast Highway) there will be an in-store performance by psych-rock group Monarch.

Normal Records in North Park (4128 30th St.) won’t be featuring any live performances, but it will have free donuts and pizza. Most events start between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., with live performances happening after noon.