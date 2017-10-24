Seven San Diego albums for Halloween

San Diego’s always had a dark streak, at least when it comes to the music scene. So it seemed only natural to put together a list of essential San Diego listening for Halloween season. These seven albums are noisy, intense, dark and creepy.

Author & Punisher’s Women & Children (2013): Author & Punisher’s mechanized industrial metal is pretty dark as it is, but this album features some of Tristan Shone’s most nuanced tracks, which somehow end up being more eerie than his most aggressive material. It’s also Shone’s best album, which means it’s ripe for revisiting after Halloween’s over.

Black Heart Procession’s Amore del Tropico (2002): Any Black Heart Procession album would sound just right around Halloween season, what with their fascination with all things dark and gloomy. Amore del Tropico adds a narrative about a murder that lends a certain noir mystique to an already goth sound.

Cattle Decapitation’s Monolith of Inhumanity (2012): Nothing like deathgrind to scare the trick-or-treaters. On top of that, this album features some goth-dirge sounds and track titles such as “A Living Breathing Piece of Defecating Meat” and “Projectile Ovulation.” It’s intense, harrowing and gross.

Deadbolt’s Zulu Death Mask (1998): Deadbolt’s claim to fame was being the “world’s scariest band,” which is most certainly an exaggeration. But the band’s macabre lyrics, sleazy psychobilly sound and penchant for ghoulish camp definitely sets the right mood for ghostly mischief. This won’t terrify, but it’ll sound perfect for a Halloween party.

Monochromacy’s Cement Cathedrals (2013): Dark, ambient drone music is always deeply unsettling. There are rarely any jump scares, but everything will definitely feel a little off while the music’s playing. Monochromacy’s debut album is just the kind of haunting recording to make any Halloween party seem literally haunted.

Tenshun’s Sound Memories (2017): San Diego’s noisiest hip-hop producer is also one of the city’s most prolific, so choosing one of his experimental releases to highlight is a tricky task. This set of ominous drones, industrial beats and spacey ambient tracks is both hallucinatory and endlessly creepy.