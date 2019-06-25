Shades McCool goes for the jugular (and funny bone)

Rock stars are not really known for their sense of humor. Are they serious? Yes. Tortured? Yep. Vain? You better believe it. But funny? Not so much. There’s just too much posturing required in rock—too much guarded coolness. And to allow cracks in that facade would mean to compromise the mystique.

Put more simply, it’s tricky to be funny and also rock. If a band dives too deep into the funny pool, they risk becoming novelty (Tenacious D and Flight of the Conchords, for example); don’t commit enough and it’s just confusing (pretty sure Aquabats fit on this side of the spectrum).

Shades McCool, however, strikes that near-impossible balance between rock and comedy on their first full-length album, Pretty Good Guy.

Fronted by Rob Crow collaborator Tony Gidlund, Pretty Good Guy confronts what it means to be a dude and also a musician in today’s culture, albeit from the point of view of an egomaniac. In “I’m Not Playing Music Anymore,” Gidlund’s Shades McCool character dedicates an entire song to affirming his musical retirement on the presumption that people actually care. It’s fickle, lonely and human, but also a scathing indictment of musicians who resort to drama when their ROI starts to drop.

Shades confronts performative wokeness on the album’s title track, only to undermine it with his obliviousness (typical guy, amiright?): “I’m a good guy / I’m an okay guy / And my twitter profile / Is @WokeAlly69”. It’s the type of joke that we laugh at, if only to bury the crushing depression that comes from knowing too many people like Gidlund’s character. And perhaps it’s that vein of sadness that runs through Pretty Good Guy that keeps the album from feeling too silly. I never expected a song about croutons (“Custom Croutons”) to be depressing enough to make me both cringe and laugh.

The album is funny, yes, but it’s also catchy as fuck. Shades’ backing band (aka The Bold Flavors) melds punk, new wave and power-pop in ways that feel both nostalgic and new. And the album is also refreshingly brisk, clocking in around 30 minutes. So by the end of the album’s closer “San Diego National Anthem” (which montages all of San Diego’s famous car dealership jingles), we want to play it again.