Shades McCool pens “San Diegan National Anthem”

In May, Shades McCool released a new track titled “The San Diegan National Anthem,” which became something of a viral hit. The song is a two-minute medley of bits and pieces of jingles for local car dealerships, including the Bob Baker Auto Group (“where it’s so nice to be nice”) and Mossy Nissan, whose own commercial jingle has become nearly legendary in San Diego. Tony Gidlund, frontman of Shades McCool, said he’s had the idea to do it for a long time, and it’s become a live staple for the band.

× <a href="http://shadesmccool.bandcamp.com/track/the-san-diegan-national-anthem">The San Diegan National Anthem by Shades McCool</a>

“I had this idea in the back of my head to put together a treatment of car commercial jingles,” he says. “We don’t actually have any other studio recordings, so this is the first one. And when we play it live, people lose their minds.”

In the couple of weeks since it was released, “The San Diegan National Anthem” ended up getting played on 91X and 94.9, which led to some widespread social media sharing. The sheer amount of interest and immediate popularity of the song ended up surprising the band—which comprises Gidlund, drummer Brian Garbark, bassist Daryl Thompson and keyboardist Taylor Semingson. In fact, Gidlund, who also is a member of Rob Crow’s Gloomy Place, says that none of his previous recordings have taken off like this.

“It’s interesting to see what resonates with people,” Gidlund says. “It’s pretty gnarly. I’ve been playing music for over 10 years and never had anything close to this popular.”

The artwork for the single also ended up causing a bit of controversy. The title of the song is written in Sharpie on a burrito, to which a few social media commenters took offense at the idea of wasting a perfectly good burrito.

“That I did not anticipate,” he says. “I would like to state, for the record, that I just wrote on the flap of the burrito, and it was easy to just rip it off. I did eat a small bit of ink tortilla, though.”

Shades McCool plays at The Casbah on Monday, June 19.