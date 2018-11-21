Shoulda Been There: Billie Eilish at SOMA

× Expand Photo by Sara Harmatz Billie Eilish

A new, semi-regular column with reviews of notable live shows.

Parents lined the perimeter of SOMA, checking their phones and occasionally glancing up, as their teenagers pushed through a mob of fans to get to the front of the stage. And this was just for the opening acts. Five minutes till newly popular singer Billie Eilish took the stage, the audience began chanting chanting, “Billie, Billie, Billie.” Instead, Eilish’s brother, singer/songwriter Finneas, returned to the stage after playing a small opening set and began playing back up and instrumental intros to his sister’s songs.

Finally, Eilish appeared singing “My Boy.” Anyone snapping the show (and there were a lot) likely didn’t catch much of Eilish’s enthused, yet angelic voice on their phone, as it was hard to hear much of anything with the crowd screaming each lyric.

Eilish has had a meteoric rise to say the least and while her breakout single, “Ocean Eyes,” has over 100 million streams on Spotify, she still seems like the type of artist who could be friends with anyone. Dressed in baggy clothes with blue hair, the 16-year-old singer from L.A., at one point, asked her fans in the front if she could borrow a headband or hair tie. Naturally, many of the screaming girls in the crowd jumped at the opportunity to lend her one.

So what do these young fans see in Eilish? For one, the singer is close to their age and has been open about her struggles with depression. At one point in the night, she took a moment to thank her fans saying, “you’re the reason I’m here and you’re the reason I’m OK.”

Before playing one of her slower songs, “Six Feet Under,” she sat down on the stage, telling everyone to take a big step back and take a big deep breath in. But just as the show was starting to feel more intimate, the moment was over and Eilish asked the crowd, “You ready to turn the fuck up?” before launching into “you should see me in a crown.” Cue the screams. Everyone went wild, including the moms with their kids, the ground shaking as they jumped up and down together.