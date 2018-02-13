Singing Serpent announces Soda Bar showcase

× Expand Photo by Paul Silver Soul-Junk

Singing Serpent Studios has announced a Singing Serpent Nite at Soda Bar. The event is taking place on Friday, March 16 and features a lineup of six bands, all of which feature musicians who work at the studio, either as an engineer or in a writing capacity. The show’s lineup includes Soul-Junk, Pistolita, Miss New Buddha, Lion Cut, Daniel Crawford and the Unkind Ravens, Kenseth Thibideau and Sumatraban. And though a lot of musicians have been connected to Singing Serpent over the years, this is the first official showcase exclusively comprising Singing Serpent bands.

“We had been talking about all of the bands that are centered around here,” says Glen Galloway, studio owner and member of both Soul-Junk and Sumatraban. “We thought, ‘why don’t we try to get as many Singing Serpent-connected bands as we can?’”

For the time being, the event is being planned for just one date. However, Galloway says if the first one goes well and the opportunity presents itself again, there could be potential follow-ups. For instance, there were bands floated as possible additions to this show that weren’t able to make it this time.

“Singing Serpent bands have shared bills before, like when Rafter was here, he played a show with Soul-Junk,” he says. “And I’ve played out with Kenseth before. But Sarah [Linton, of Miss New Buddha] actually threw it out there and suggested we start reaching out. She even suggested getting Truman’s Water to play, though they weren’t available. But there’s no lack of acts to do it.”

This will be the first Pistolita show in about eight years, as well as the first from Soul-Junk in a couple years. Yet while Soul-Junk entirely comprises Galloway’s family (his son and brothers are in the current lineup), he understands cynicism about comebacks from dormant bands.

“It’s kind of funny. I used to write record reviews for many years,” he says. “And I was always suspect of reunion albums. Like ‘you guys called it quits six years ago, maybe you should leave it alone.’ With Soul-Junk, it’s a little different. It’s kind of become the family band. And I just love playing these songs.”