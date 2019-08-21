Singled out: Angels & Airwaves, HIRIE and more

A semi-regular feature where we listen to some new songs from notable local bands and report back.

Angels & Airwaves, “Rebel Girl”

I can only speculate that the reason this band was resurrected is that frontman Tom DeLonge needs more money to fund his various UFO conspiracy projects. To be fair, this new single song starts out pretty great, with a synthy beat and guitar chords straight out of an old-school Killers song. Then DeLonge starts to sing and O-M-G… how the mighty have fallen. It’s so farcical that I actually examined the YouTube link to make sure it wasn’t a fake song from an A&A cover band. angelsandairwaves.com

Dani Bell & the Tarantist, “Other Side”

Nope, not a Red Hot Chili Peppers cover, but rather a psych-pop original that sees Bell moving in a more fatalistic direction, both in sound and lyrical content. Those lyrics are a little pedestrian, but the chorus might be Bell’s catchiest yet. It may not serve as a breakout hit, but it will get stuck in listeners’ heads after a few spins. theredwoodsmusic.com/dani-bell-the-tarantist

David J, “The Auteur (Redux / The Starlet’s Cut)”

It’s still hard to get my head around the fact that the bassist for Bauhaus and co-founder of Love and Rockets lives in North County. This remake of a previously released song features guest vocals from Rose McGowan and was reimagined as an affirming response to the #MeToo movement. It’s dark, lovely and something any Nick Cave or Psychedelic Furs fan could appreciate. glassmodern.bandcamp.com

Doc Hammer, “Vamparty Diaries”

For anyone who misses the days when Nick Oliveri would shred his vocal chords over a Queens of the Stone Age track, I would highly recommend this band. Walking the line between stoner-metal and hardcore, Doc Hammer aren’t exactly reinventing the wheel here, but they are good at what they do. dochammerband.bandcamp.com

HIRIE, “Message in a Bottle”

I was always under the impression that HIRIE was a feel-good reggae band, but it now seems more like a indecisive personal project for frontwoman Trish Jetton. The latest single from the recently released LP, Dreamer, is supposed to be some sort of statement on addiction and dependency, but instead manages to sound like some insubstantial pop song with no real message at all. hiriemusic.com

Nowhereland, “Vacation”

I didn’t particularly like this band’s first EP when I reviewed it back in 2018, but the Oceanside trio has tightened up a bit since then as evidenced on this three-minute blast of garage-rock that manages to sound both playful and foreboding. Good stuff. nowherelandusa.bandcamp.com