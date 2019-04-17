SIXES craft sonic blasts of pissy garage-rock

There are two types of people when it comes to garage-rock. There are those who like it so much, they embrace current bands playing within the genre. Then there are the ones who think there’s nothing new or novel about the music anymore. The latter might still listen to a band they grew up with but overall, it’s unlikely they’ll embrace new bands all that much. After all, their generation’s bands did things way better. Those bands were the real innovators.

Fuck that. Anytime I hear someone complaining about how new music sucks, I get about as triggered as Tucker Carlson at a Bernie Sanders rally.

So look, this was a very long-winded way of leading me to my first point: SIXES aren’t doing anything particularly innovative on their new EP. It’s four sonic blasts of bouncy, pissy garage-rock that, given enough people enclosed in a small space, has the capacity to get people moving. A few listens and each song has the capacity to get stuck in your head, remaining there for days.

And look, anyone who gets caught up in the fact that Sixes are yet another group of scraggly white guys playing the same chords and singing about the same subject matter as all the scraggly white guys before them is missing the point. This is fun music and any claims of derivativeness is just hipster posturing for the sake of being a contrarian. Just shut up and enjoy the attitude on tracks like “What Sherry Said” and the especially silly “Zonie Go Home” (anyone who knows what a Zonie is will want to singalong to this song all the time).

And while SIXES are certainly a welcome to addition to the local music scene, my fear is that we’re at a point now where the scene is already oversaturated with these types of bands. But who knows? Maybe that’s the market. It makes sense that a city already inundated with good vibes would flock to a peppier genre, any genre, that isn’t bro reggae or mellow singer/songwriter fare. If that’s the case, then SIXES’ brand of punky garage-rock should do just fine.