Slow Death IV a lesson in musical extremes

× Expand Corey Howard Power Hong Kong Fuck You

Back in the 1980s, hardcore punks gave San Diego the nickname “Slow Death” because it was the scariest place you could go to see a show. Venues like Wabash Hall were in run-down neighborhoods, and skinheads were always lying in ambush just around the corner. Nowadays the city has calmed down quite a bit, but you’ll be able to summon some of those dark vibes at Slow Death IV, a daylong showcase of musical extremes that goes down at The FRONT Arte Cultura (147 W. San Ysidro Blvd.) in San Ysidro on Saturday, Feb. 23.

The all-ages event, which starts at noon, is put on by Sam Lopez of the Stay Strange collective. There will be art vendors, a special video performance, and sets by half a dozen of the weirdest, spookiest bands ever gathered in one space — including Lopez’s own ukulele project, The Sorcerer Family.

“I guess most of my shows are noise music-based, but I wanted to have a festival where it was just extreme,” Lopez says. “Extreme-style music that not necessarily was specifically a noise thing, but that had all different elements of darkness.”

For some punk vibes, look no further than Tijuana power-violence outfit Hong Kong Fuck You. The name alone makes it all worthwhile, but people who love bands like The Locust and Cattle Decapitation will definitely appreciate their crushing riffs and breakneck blast-beats. For something completely different, there’s Codex Confiteor. Who knew that tuba, accordion and voice could make such an unholy combination? Composed of locals Jonathan Piper and Meghann Welsh, the duo seeks repentance through drone tones and doom-y atmospheres.

L.A. artists Moment Trigger and Endometrium Cuntplow will represent the underground noise contingent. The former delivers vampiric, distorted techno with a pinch of harsh vibes. The latter makes “tree-hugging devil music” that falls somewhere on the margins between Aphex Twin and Merzbow. There will be multimedia elements as well. Post-industrial producer Helixhand has created glitchy, percussive soundscapes in collaboration with the legendary sound collage miscreants of Negativland, while Sore Sisters will be a duet performance between experimental violinist Nicole Faramita and media artist Nasim Biglari.

Though it sounds kind of scary, Lopez says it’ll be a celebration of the dark side of art, and that the name of the festival doesn’t just allude to San Diego punk history.

“The idea too is that we’re slowly mutilating ourselves, disfiguring ourselves through the course of just living,” he says. “By living a long life, you’re living a slow death.”