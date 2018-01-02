Soda Bar under new ownership

× Expand Photo by Erin Stevenson O’Connor Soda Bar

City Heights venue Soda Bar is now in the hands of new ownership. Adam Cook and Cuong Nguyen, who have owned the bar since it opened in 2008, have sold it to a partnership called Big Soda LLC, which includes talent buyer Cory Stier, Casbah owner Tim Mays, Soda Bar bar manager Angie Ollman and musician/recording engineer Andrew Montoya. The transfer of ownership came about when the previous owners had negotiated an early end of their lease, which opened up an opportunity for the new buyers.

“They said they wanted to sell the place and that they had worked out a deal with the landlord,” says Stier. “And they ended up giving me first right of refusal within a reasonable amount of time. Angie and I decided to buy it, but the first person we approached to partner with was Tim.”

The new team will mostly be handling the same duties they did before the transfer of ownership. Stier will retain his role as talent buyer and Ollman will continue to manage the bar, while Montoya will be in charge of operational and maintenance duties. Mays, who has been running The Casbah for decades, won’t be involved in the day-to-day operations of Soda Bar, but because both venues have already been working together on presenting shows, Mays says that partnership will only grow closer going forward.

“Looking back through the past four years, we had done 30 to 40 shows a year together,” Mays says. “It just seemed like a natural thing to join forces.”

By and large, the venue will remain the same as it has been, with no major changes to the look or the layout of the bar. Yet Stier and Mays say that there will be some minor tweaks going forward, whenever they have an opportunity to do it.

“We’re going to remove the pole” in front of the stage, says Mays. “We’re gonna paint. Just some cosmetic stuff.”

“There will be some slight changes,” Stier adds. “We’re doing a show every night for most of the year. So it’s not like there’s a lot of time to do any construction.”