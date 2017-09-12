Songs that annoy local musicians

× Expand Photo by Travis Shinn The Revivalists

A recurring feature in which we ask musicians to name a song they never want to hear again.

Ariel Levine: “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes. “The worst song by my absolute least favorite band fronted by a man I think is a complete hack who puts out nothing but garbage that offends my aural senses. As Marc Maron put it, it’s not just boredom, it’s aggravated boredom. What’s worse, this song, their biggest hit, is written around a bassline. It’s a band that doesn’t even have bass! I get so mad. I get so mad when people try to convince me Jack White makes good music. He does not. It’s fact.”

Jack King, Parker and the Numberman/Parker Meridian: Anything by A Tribe Called Quest. “Just plain old tired of it. There should be a rule that if 80 percent of the people in the room already have the record at home there’s no reason for the DJ to play it. You don’t go to a restaurant for stuff you already got in your fridge, right?”

Esteban Rene, The Slashes: “Wish I Knew You” by The Revivalists. “I would love for that song to be banished from human consciousness. A five-year-old could have come up with that predictable little ditty.”

Xavier Vasquez, Die Missbildungen Die Menschen/Shadowlight: “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC. “‘Highway to Hell’ needs to go to hell. Sick and tired of that stadium rock shit. Sorry rockers.”

Rostam Zafar, Hours/Bleak Skies: “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey. “Can we please as a society throw out ‘Don’t Stop Believing’? Journey is already the band I hate more than any other, but when that song comes on, every person within earshot has to sing it or draw everyone else’s attention to it. It’s the worst.”

Patrick Erhard, Ash Williams: “Through Glass” by Stone Sour. “I used to think this was just a run-of-the-mill ‘meh, it’s not good, but I won’t let it affect my life’ kinda song. Then, my buttface bandmate/ex-roommate Scout decided that it was their favorite song about two years ago. Now all of my friends are constantly singing/playing this song around me and I am spiralling towards the abyss. Dang you, Corey Taylor. Dang you to heck.”