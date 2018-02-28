Sonic Fluidities explores social change through music

× Expand Clara Hunter Latham

Music and social change are often interconnected, whether through protest songs or benefit concerts. But a conference at UC San Diego has been organized with the intent of exploring the socio-political aspects of music beyond the lyrical content. Sonic Fluidities, which is free and open to the public on March 2 and 3 at Conrad Prebys Music Center on the UCSD campus, focuses on how music is tied to ideas such as intersectionality, race and gender identity. The conference was organized by graduate students in the Integrative Studies program, and combines a lot of different aspects on the sounds within social and political situations.

“It’s sort of intentionally broad, but the conference explores sound as a means of affecting social change,” says Sarah Hankins, assistant professor of Sound Studies at UCSD. “It’s also a way to explore identity, whether it’s queerness, Blackness or other forms of identity.”

Sonic Fluidities covers a lot of ground over two days. The programming includes a keynote address titled “Black Liveness Matters” from George Lewis, professor of American music at Columbia University, and a performance from Clara Latham that’s thematically inspired by the history of psychoanalysis and how it ties into gender. And additionally, there will be sound installations throughout the conference.

“There are talks that touch upon genres like hip-hop and jazz and electronic dance music, and looking at how different communities have used the music to advance their expression and agenda,” Hankins says. “We also have a range of talks looking at queerness and femininity in piano music in the late 1800s. And another one is looking at Blackness through the blues scale.”

Hankins says that, because the idea is to make ideas of “intersectionality” more accessible, Sonic Fluidities isn’t strictly academic lectures. Because it’s an interactive and performance-based event, it could potentially appeal to an audience outside of academia.

“It’s worth noting that this is not just a traditional academic conference,” Hankins says. “There are installations throughout the conference, as well as performances. We are looking at sound and performance as a way to break social boundaries.” More information can be found at sites.google.com/view/sonicfluidities